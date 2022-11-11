Anger in Inishowen as water tanker is located in Letterkenny

An Inishowen Councillor has stressed that a life in Inishowen is as important as a life in Letterkenny.

It’s after confirmation that a much sought after water tanker for the peninsula has been located in Letterkenny.

A motion by Councillor Martin McDermott calling for a tanker to be placed in Inishowen had previously been passed by Council.

However, officials told an SPC meeting this week that following an analysis, Letterkenny was identified as the optimum location to meet the service needs.

Councillor Johnny McGuinness says if there is a need for two tankers, then two should be acquired………