ATU to receive largest share of new funding package

Over 23 million euro in funding has been announced for Technological Universities, with the highest allocation of €5.27m going to the Atlantic Technological University campuses in Donegal, Sligo, Galway and Mayo.

The Department of Higher Education is allocating the funding to be used in areas such as digital infrastructure and in improving governance and systems integration.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says it will allow the T-U’s to ‘build on important work and ensure they have capacity to grow’.