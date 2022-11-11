DCC Tourism Unit head urges more Donegal businesses to get involved in Antrim collaboration

Donegal County Council is encouraging more businesses to become involved in an exchange with businesses on the Causeway Coast in Antrim.

An initial meeting in Inishowen recently saw 19 businesses from the Causeway Coastal Route Cluster and seven from Donegal participate.

Barney McLaughlin, the head of Donegal County Council’s Tourism Unit Says there’s been a notable increase in the numbers of people planning holidays across the north of the island, taking in counties on both sides of the border.

He says the Donegal Antrim Exchange, along with the recent Two Unique Places, One Amazing Holiday campaign with Derry are vital to promoting that, and more tourism providers should become involved……….