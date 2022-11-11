Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

DCC Tourism Unit head urges more Donegal businesses to get involved in Antrim collaboration

Donegal County Council is encouraging more businesses to become involved in an exchange with businesses on the Causeway Coast in Antrim.

An initial meeting in Inishowen recently saw 19 businesses from the Causeway Coastal Route Cluster and seven from Donegal participate.

Barney McLaughlin, the head of Donegal County Council’s Tourism Unit Says there’s been a notable increase in the numbers of people planning holidays across the north of the island, taking in counties on both sides of the border.

He says the Donegal Antrim Exchange, along with the recent Two Unique Places, One Amazing Holiday campaign with Derry are vital to promoting that, and more tourism providers should become involved……….

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak is keen to reach a protocol deal – Taoiseach

11 November 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

R238 closed after collision at Fahan

11 November 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult winter ahead for hospitals, but minister says long term, solutions are planned

11 November 2022
water tanker
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anger in Inishowen as water tanker is located in Letterkenny

11 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak is keen to reach a protocol deal – Taoiseach

11 November 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

R238 closed after collision at Fahan

11 November 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult winter ahead for hospitals, but minister says long term, solutions are planned

11 November 2022
water tanker
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anger in Inishowen as water tanker is located in Letterkenny

11 November 2022
dry arch roundabout
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flood prevention works carried out at Dry Arch roundabout

11 November 2022
causeway coastal route
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC Tourism Unit head urges more Donegal businesses to get involved in Antrim collaboration

11 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube