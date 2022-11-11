Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Difficult winter ahead for hospitals, but minister says long term, solutions are planned

 

The Health Minister is in Donegal today for a series of engagements.

Minister Stephen Donnelly will officially open the new Primary Care Centres in Buncrana and Newtowncunningham this morning, and also the Errigal CDM Hub in Letterkenny.

Minister Donnelly is also expected to visit Letterkenny University Hospital, which launched its winter plan last week, one of 29 to be launched in the country.

Minister Donnelly told the Dail this week that while there will be a difficult winter ahead, the government’s intention is that the winter plans will help provide long term solutions………

