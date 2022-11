Refusal is not an option for government as calls grow for the provision of modular homes to Mica affected homeowners living in structurally unsafe properties.

That’s according to Councillor Michael McBride who asked Donegal County Council to press the issue with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

It’s unclear if an announcement on the delivery of such resources will be made when Minister O’Brien meets with the Council’s Chief Executive today.

Councillor McBride says time is ticking……….