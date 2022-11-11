Flood prevention works carried out at Dry Arch roundabout

Extensive works have been carried out to eradicate flooding issues at the Dry Arch roundabout in Letterkenny.

During recent spells of heavy rain, water has gathered around the roundabout, making it difficult for motorists to navigate.

The Council has confirmed that there was a high build up of debris in parts of the drainage system which have now been rectified. The local authority is seeking funding for a full upgrade of the current system.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle says that must happen as quickly as possible…….