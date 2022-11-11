Health Minister launches Enhanced Community Care Programme in Donegal

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has officially launched the HSE’s Enhanced Community Care programme in Donegal, as part of the nationwide rollout of the €240m programme.

ECC is a crucial element of the Sláintecare model, and is designed to ensure that all HSE primary and community care services work in an integrated way to meet population health needs, reduce dependence on hospital services, and provide access to consultant-led specialist services in the community.

Minister Donnelly says the ECC programme is already making substantial progress nationally, reducing pressure on services and dependence on the hospital-centric model of care through enhanced and increased community services.

Minister Donnelly’s itinerary in Donegal also includes the official opening of the Errigal Chronic Disease Management Hub, in Letterkenny, Donegal, the opening of Primary Care Centres in Buncrana and Netowncunninghan, and a visit to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly Launches ECC Programme Donegal and Officially Opens Buncrana and Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centres

On 11th November the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly T.D., officially launched the HSE Community Healthcare Donegal, Enhanced Community Care (ECC) Programme as part of the nationwide rollout of the €240m ECC programme.

Developed as part of implementing Sláintecare, the ECC programme aims to ensure all HSE primary and community care services work in an integrated way to meet population health needs across Ireland, to reduce dependence on hospital services and provide access to consultant-led specialist services in the community.

The ECC programme is already making substantial progress nationally, reducing pressure on services and dependence on the hospital-centric model of care through enhanced and increased community services. .

Minister Donnelly officially opened the Errigal Chronic Disease Management (CDM) Hub, in Letterkenny, Donegal. There are a number of Specialist Integrated community and acute Chronic Disease Management Teams delivering services from the Hub. This enables the delivery of specialist care to those with chronic diseases namely Respiratory, Cardiology and Diabetes.

The service allows for early diagnosis, intervention and education for patients living with chronic disease in Donegal empowering patients to manage their chronic conditions at home and offering alternative care pathways and access to clinical specialist advice resulting in increased hospital avoidance. Future plans for service delivery include new x-ray facility the co-location of clinical GP Out of Hours Services and the establishment of Spirometry Services at Errigal CDM Hub.

Meeting staff and patients, Minister Donnelly said: ‘The ECC programme is a huge investment in community healthcare services in the HSE, aiming to provide more services closer to people’s homes, and provide extra services for older people, or people who live with long-term health conditions.

Minister Donnelly also performed the official opening of Buncrana Primary Care Centre, and ribbon cutting ceremony at Netwowncunninghan Primary Care Centre

Buncrana Primary Care Centre has been operational since September 2022. It accommodates a range of services such as GP Services, Dental, Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy, Social Work, Home Support, Civil Registration, Psychology, Dietetics, Podiatry, Community Palliative Care (Nursing), Community Intervention Team (Nursing), and Mental Health Services. The Centre is used by the Children’s Disability Network Team to provide local services. There are also a number of visiting clinics including Health Promotion and Improvement Services. GPS from the Buncrana medical centre have relocated to the new Primary Care Centre.

Newtowncunningham Primary Care Centre has been operation since August 2022. It accommodates a range of services including Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Occupational Therapy. There are also a number of visiting clinics including Speech and Language Therapy, Dietetics, Psychology and Ophthalmology. GPs from the Castle Medical Centre have relocated to the new Primary Care Centre.

Dermot Monaghan, Chief Officer HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo stated “Our staff and the communities here are rightly proud of the range of health services provided at both these Primary Care Centres. These vital and innovative health services will continue to make a real difference in the lives of people of Inishowen and the Newtowncunnigham areas who need these services, playing a crucial role in keeping people safe, well and healthy”.

For more information about Enhanced Community Care (ECC) visit www.hse.ie/communitynetworks