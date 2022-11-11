Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

R238 closed after collision at Fahan

The R238 is closed at Fahan following a collision last night, with gardai saying it’s likely to remain closed for some time.

Traffic from Letterkenny and Derry is being diverted at the Halfway House at Tievebane, while traffic from Buncrana is being diverted at the Gransha Roundabout close to the Fire Station on the outskirts of the town.

HGVs are being asked to travel via Muff.

No details of the collision have been released, we understand it happened shortly after 9 o’clock last night. The extent and severity of injuries has not been confirmed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak is keen to reach a protocol deal – Taoiseach

11 November 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

R238 closed after collision at Fahan

11 November 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult winter ahead for hospitals, but minister says long term, solutions are planned

11 November 2022
water tanker
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anger in Inishowen as water tanker is located in Letterkenny

11 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

brexit
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sunak is keen to reach a protocol deal – Taoiseach

11 November 2022
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

R238 closed after collision at Fahan

11 November 2022
luh new 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Difficult winter ahead for hospitals, but minister says long term, solutions are planned

11 November 2022
water tanker
Audio, News, Top Stories

Anger in Inishowen as water tanker is located in Letterkenny

11 November 2022
dry arch roundabout
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flood prevention works carried out at Dry Arch roundabout

11 November 2022
causeway coastal route
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC Tourism Unit head urges more Donegal businesses to get involved in Antrim collaboration

11 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube