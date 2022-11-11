R238 closed after collision at Fahan

The R238 is closed at Fahan following a collision last night, with gardai saying it’s likely to remain closed for some time.

Traffic from Letterkenny and Derry is being diverted at the Halfway House at Tievebane, while traffic from Buncrana is being diverted at the Gransha Roundabout close to the Fire Station on the outskirts of the town.

HGVs are being asked to travel via Muff.

No details of the collision have been released, we understand it happened shortly after 9 o’clock last night. The extent and severity of injuries has not been confirmed.