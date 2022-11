Gardaí in Buncrana say the R238 road at Fahan is now to the public again, following a two-car collsion there last night.

The road was closed for much of the day to allow for a technical examination of the crash site.

The collision occurred at 9:10pm on Thursday night, leaving five people injured and one person in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses of the crash, and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.