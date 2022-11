The Taoiseach has called on the UK to put flesh on the bones of proposals to end the division around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheál Martin met the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last night at the British Irish Council.

They discussed issues with the Protocol and devolved Government in Northern Ireland as well as climate and cost of living concerns.

Micheál Martin says there’s a window in which to get a deal, and he believes Mr Sunak is anxious to do so………