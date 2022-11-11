Sunak welcomes ‘engaging’ meeting with Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says he won’t put any timeframe on reaching a deal around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Micheál Martin met British PM Rishi Sunak last night to discuss the Protocol and restoring devolved Government in Northern Ireland.

Today he’ll meet other leaders from across the UK including British Minister Michael Gove and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Last night Prime Minister Sunak said he had an engaging meeting with the Taoiseach………

Michael Martin says he believes the UK government is keen to reach an agreement, but Midlands North West MEP Chris McManus isn’t so sure……………