Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Supreme Court rules against Ireland joining EU-Canada trade deal

The Supreme Court says an EU trade agreement with Canada can’t pass the Oireachtas without a change to our laws.

The court ruled today that said the Irish constitution currently would not allow for Ireland to accept the trade deal.

The deal is designed to increase trade between the two blocs – but concerns have been raised by activists that the trade deal would only give even more power to multinational corporations.

The legal action was taken by Green TD Patrick Costello.

He says he will now push for a referendum on the trade deal…

However, the Taoiseach believes a referendum on CETA will not be necessary…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ceta2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Supreme Court rules against Ireland joining EU-Canada trade deal

11 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Strabane man arrested in IRA investigation released

11 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2022
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Shop to open in Creeslough this afternoon

11 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

ceta2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Supreme Court rules against Ireland joining EU-Canada trade deal

11 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Strabane man arrested in IRA investigation released

11 November 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

11 November 2022
Creeslough
News, Top Stories

Shop to open in Creeslough this afternoon

11 November 2022
luh logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Situation at LUH will improve – Donnelly

11 November 2022
ATU 2
News, Top Stories

ATU to receive largest share of new funding package

11 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube