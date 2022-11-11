Supreme Court rules against Ireland joining EU-Canada trade deal

The Supreme Court says an EU trade agreement with Canada can’t pass the Oireachtas without a change to our laws.

The court ruled today that said the Irish constitution currently would not allow for Ireland to accept the trade deal.

The deal is designed to increase trade between the two blocs – but concerns have been raised by activists that the trade deal would only give even more power to multinational corporations.

The legal action was taken by Green TD Patrick Costello.

He says he will now push for a referendum on the trade deal…

However, the Taoiseach believes a referendum on CETA will not be necessary…