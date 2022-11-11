Ulster Bank will start freezing accounts today

Ulster Bank is to start freezing current and deposit accounts from today, as it begins its phased exit from the Irish market.

Customers who first received their six-month notice in April will begin to see their accounts frozen and then closed 30 days later.

The bank believes customers have ‘low reliance’ on these accounts, or may already have an account elsewhere.

It says over 70 percent of current account holders who received their first formal notice in April or May have closed their account or left it inactive.