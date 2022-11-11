Winter initiative to encourage people to get active

Donegal Sports Partnership is set to play an integral part in a Winter Initiative aimed at encouraging and motivating people of all ages and backgrounds to get active over the winter months.

Donegal Sports Partnership Coordinator, Myles Sweeney, said there are a number of sport and physical activity events organised over the coming months to support what is a national initiative.

“We have had the experience of the ’30 For 30 Christmas Challenge’ which we rolled out at the end of 2020, that 30-day initiative attracted 4,500 participants, hopefully, the Winter Initiative which is over 90 days will do something similar,” he said.

To register for DSP’s Winter Initiative, follow the link: https://activedonegal.com/ sport-ireland-winter- initiative/