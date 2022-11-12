Call for maximum price on alcohol to be introduced

There’s a call on the Government to bring in maximum prices on alcohol.

The Consumers Association is making the call, after Heineken Ireland told pubs it was introducing a price rise on all of its draught products.

It means the price of certain beers and ciders could rise to almost 8 euro in some Dublin pubs – with rural pubs nationwide potentially seeing a price hike of up to 50 cents per pint.

The Consumers Association of Ireland’s Chairman Michael Kilcoyne says the Government must take action – not only on the price of a pint, but other products as well: