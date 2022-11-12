DACC “surprised” at Health Minister’s knowledge of Donegal issues

The Chair of Donegal Action for Cancer Care says she was surprised at the Health Minister’s knowledge of issues facing the North West’s healthcare system, following a meeting yesterday.

Betty Holmes from DACC says they had been seeking a meeting with Stephen Donnelly for almost eighteen months to put forth issues.

Problems such as the availability of the angiogram service at LUH, issues with oncology services in Donegal as well as the lack of hospital beds were just some of the issues discussed at the meeting.

Betty Holmes says despite the Minister being knowledgeable of Donegal’s major issues and making promises – he will still be held to account: