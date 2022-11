Dungloe sealed their place in the final four of the Ulster Intermediate Club Football Championship with a seven point win over Dunloy.

Dessie Gallagher’s men trailed six points to three at the break.

A strong second half showing from the Donegal champions saw them score 1-08 to seal their 1-11 to 0-07 victory and book their place in the final for of Ulster.

Tom Comack spoke with Dungloe boss Dessie Gallagher after the game…

Tom also got the thoughts of Dungloe’s Dylan Sweeney…