Dungloe are into the semi finals of the Ulster Intermediate Football Club Championship after a 1-11 to 0-07 victory over Dunloy of Antrim.

At half time, Dungloe trailed 0-06 to 0-03 but a Shaun McGee goal midway through the second half helped the Donegal champions into the final four, they will play the winner of Gallbally and Glenullin in that semi final.

Tom Comack has the full time report for Highland Radio Sport…