FAI Cup Final Preview – Ruaidhri Higgins & Brian Maher

Derry City will look to take the FAI Cup for the first time since 2012 on Sunday when they take on Shelbourne in the decider at the Aviva Stadium.

If the Candystrips can over turn Damian Duff’s side, it would be a first trophy at the Brandywell since the League Cup success in 2018 and a first under Manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

The Derry boss has been telling Kevin McLaughlin he’s pleased to see the pride a cup final build does for the city:

It’s Brian Maher first season with Derry, the Ireland U21 keeper says he wants to end a positive season on a high by lifting the cup:

The game kicks off at 3pm at the Aviva in Dublin on Sunday and Martin Holmes will have updates here on Highland