Foyle MLA hits out at “bizarre” DUP unity referendum bill

A Foyle MLA has hit out at a ‘Referendum Supermajority Bill’ which has been brought to Parliament in Westminster by Ian Paisley.

It proposes new legislation for referendums on any country leaving the UK – including Northern Ireland. That would mean that a 50%-plus-one result in a unity referendum would not be enough to bring about the reunification of Ireland if it was put to a vote.

Sinn Fein MLA Padraig Delargy has labelled the bill totally “bizarre”.

He says the Bill shows the DUP are moving against democracy and a United Ireland: