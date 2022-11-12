Ireland make it two from two in their Autumn Internationals with victory over Fiji

It’s 11 wins in-a-row for Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Andy Farrell’s side have beaten Fiji by 35-points to 17 in the second of this season’s Autumn Internationals.

Two tries for Nick Timoney and one from Robert Baloucoune helped Ireland to build a 21-10 half-time advantage.

Cian Healy and Mack Hansen added tries in the second-half.

Robbie Henshaw limped off in the first-half and he’s now a doubt for next week’s match against Australia.

Alex McDonald has the full time report from the Aviva Stadium…