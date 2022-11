Setanta will play Glenarm of Antrim in the final of the Ulster Junior Hurling Club Championship after they beat Na Magha of Derry 2-20 to 1-16 in Healy Park.

Declan Coulter was the star man for the Donegal champions scoring 14 points.

After the game, Setanta boss Gary McGettigan told Alan Rodgers it’s always good to get through…