Jack Keaney over the moon as UCD secure Premier Division status

UCD maintained their Premier Division status in the SSE Airtricity League thanks to a 1-0 win over Waterford at Richmond Park.

The team has a lot of Donegal connections with captain Jack Keaney, Sam Todd, Michael Gallagher and assitant manager William O’Connor all hailing from the county.

The Students took the lead on 13 minutes through Tommy Lonergan and look set to claim that victory before Waterford were given a penalty.

Junior Quitirna stepped up on 90 minutes to hit the spot kicks but blazed it over the bar and UCD held on for a 1-0 win.

UCD captain Jack Keaney told Oisin Langan he’s over the moon to maintain their top flight status….

