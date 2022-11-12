Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards winners announced

The Letterkenny Chamber’s annual Business Awards ceremony was held last night in Letterkenny, with a number of local businesses and business people recognised for their contribution to local enterprise.
Amongst the winners were Kernan’s, who were announced as the Letterkenny Retailer of the Year for 2022, and Donegal ATU’s Paul Hannigan was honoured with the Chamber’s Hall of Fame award.
The winner of the Business Person of the year was accountantonline.ie‘s Larissa Feeny.
Full list of award winners below:
Best Community Health & Well Being:
Zona Dance
Excellence in Innovation & Creative Thinking:
ElectroRoute
Business Excellence Award:
FM Services Group
Excellence in Marketing, Digital & Social Media:
One Shop Motor Shop
Best Emerging Business:
North West Electrical Services
Letterkenny Retailer of the Year Award:
Kernan Group
Customer engagement award:
Dillon’s Hotel
Gnó Le Gaelige / Business Through Irish:
Wet and wild
Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion Award:
Kelly’s Centra
Best Tourism Initiative:
Fanad Lighthouse / Farbairt Fhanada
Investing in People Award:
Zinkworks
Sustainability Superstar Award:
Sourced by Sab
Business Person of the Year:
Larissa Feeney, Accountantonline.ie
Hall of Fame:
Paul Hannigan, ATU