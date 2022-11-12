Letterkenny Chamber Business Awards winners announced

The Letterkenny Chamber’s annual Business Awards ceremony was held last night in Letterkenny, with a number of local businesses and business people recognised for their contribution to local enterprise.

Amongst the winners were Kernan’s, who were announced as the Letterkenny Retailer of the Year for 2022, and Donegal ATU’s Paul Hannigan was honoured with the Chamber’s Hall of Fame award.

The winner of the Business Person of the year was accountantonline.ie‘s Larissa Feeny.

Full list of award winners below:

Best Community Health & Well Being:

Zona Dance

Excellence in Innovation & Creative Thinking:

ElectroRoute

Business Excellence Award:

FM Services Group

Excellence in Marketing, Digital & Social Media:

One Shop Motor Shop

Best Emerging Business:

North West Electrical Services

Letterkenny Retailer of the Year Award:

Kernan Group

Customer engagement award:

Dillon’s Hotel

Gnó Le Gaelige / Business Through Irish:

Wet and wild

Accessibility, Diversity & Inclusion Award:

Kelly’s Centra

Best Tourism Initiative:

Fanad Lighthouse / Farbairt Fhanada

Investing in People Award:

Zinkworks

Sustainability Superstar Award:

Sourced by Sab

Business Person of the Year:

Larissa Feeney, Accountantonline.ie

Hall of Fame:

Paul Hannigan, ATU