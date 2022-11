Letterkenny Rugby Club earn themselves a bonus point win over Belfast High School former Pupils on Saturday afternoon.

45-0 was how it finished with tries coming from Ralph Mealiff, Adam Bratton, Jack Speer and two each from Callum and Cody Laverty.

Elsewhere today, Skerries beat Omagh Academical 14-3 in the All Ireland League Division 2c, whilst in the Ulster Provincial North, Donegal Town were beaten 38-24 by Ballymena.