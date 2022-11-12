Over 2,000 children on waiting list at Letterkenny University Hospital

One in twelve children nationwide are on some form of hospital waiting list.

New figures by the National Treatment Purchase Fund show 98,000 children are waiting for a hospital appointment.

At Letterkenny University hospital, just over 2,000 children are waiting for an inpatient or outpatient appointment currently.

An extreme shortage of consultants is being blamed for the long delays across the country.

David Cullinane, Sinn Fein’s Health Spokesperson, says the two-tier pay issue especially needs to be addressed…