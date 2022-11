Sentanta are into the final of the Ulster Junior Hurling Club Championship after they beat Na Magha of Derry 2-20 to 1-16 in Healy Park on Saturday evening.

Goals from Sean Ward and Ruairi Campbell alongside fourteen points from Declan Coulter gave the Donegal winners a seven point victory.

They will now face Glenarm in the final.

Alan Rodgers reports for Highland Radio Sport…