Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Dail hears proposal for A5 and TEN T to be delivered in tandem

A Donegal Deputy has proposed the A5 and TEN T road projects be delivered in tandem.

Deputy Joe McHugh has told the Dail that this could be a game changer and would facilitate Donegal becoming a serious net contributor to the Irish economy.

It’s been confirmed that the A5 public enquiry is expected to be reopened in January however Junior Minister Niall Collins says there is no date yet as to when construction of the route will commence while a business case submission on the TEN T project is to be made in the coming months.

Deputy McHugh says connectivity is key:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’ – Dr Ken Mulpeter

16 November 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 118 – Nikki Bradley

16 November 2022
Joe A5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears proposal for A5 and TEN T to be delivered in tandem

16 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 November 2022
Nurse
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Robbing Peter to pay Paul’ – Dr Ken Mulpeter

16 November 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 118 – Nikki Bradley

16 November 2022
Joe A5
Audio, News, Top Stories

Dail hears proposal for A5 and TEN T to be delivered in tandem

16 November 2022
roadworks
Audio, News, Top Stories

Fears over condition of Culdaff road

16 November 2022
kirby 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Conference told defective block crisis is causing ‘chronic toxic stress’

16 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube