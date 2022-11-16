Dail hears proposal for A5 and TEN T to be delivered in tandem

A Donegal Deputy has proposed the A5 and TEN T road projects be delivered in tandem.

Deputy Joe McHugh has told the Dail that this could be a game changer and would facilitate Donegal becoming a serious net contributor to the Irish economy.

It’s been confirmed that the A5 public enquiry is expected to be reopened in January however Junior Minister Niall Collins says there is no date yet as to when construction of the route will commence while a business case submission on the TEN T project is to be made in the coming months.

Deputy McHugh says connectivity is key: