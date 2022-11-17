Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Another one bites the dust: Love Islands Gemma & Luca have split

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have announced they’re no longer together on their social media channels.

The pair first got together on this years season of Love Island.

The announcement came as a shock to many of the pairs followers as only one week ago Luca shared a romantic post of himself and former girlfriend:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luca Bish (@lucabish)

Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, was the first to break the news on her Instagram story:

To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now.

Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x.

Two hours later Luca shared his statement:

Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

I would have liked to have had some time to process this privately but as you all already now know, Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways. We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure.

I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island. We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.

 

 

