Another one bites the dust: Love Islands Gemma & Luca have split

Love Island stars Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have announced they’re no longer together on their social media channels.

The pair first got together on this years season of Love Island.

The announcement came as a shock to many of the pairs followers as only one week ago Luca shared a romantic post of himself and former girlfriend:

Gemma, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, was the first to break the news on her Instagram story:

To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for both of us right now. Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters. Love always, Gem x.

Two hours later Luca shared his statement: