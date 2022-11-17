Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
CSO publish national and regional crime statistics

There was a drop in the detection rate for most categories of crime last year, when compared to 2020.

CSO figures show that fraud, deception and related offences had a detection rate of just 6 per cent in 2021, down 13 points on the previous year.

The rate for robbery, extortion and hijacking was 26 per cent, down 5 points, while there was a 71 per cent detection rate for weapons and explosive offences.

Just under a fifth of suspected offenders of Sexual offences reported in 2021 were aged under 18 when the offence occurred.

Meanwhile, crime and detection statistics for the North West region have been published.

In the year to September, there were 4,396 cases of attempted murder, assault and harrassment in the North West region, with a detection rate of 37%.

There were 10 murders in the North West, with a 90% detection rate.

There were 761 sexual offences recorded in the region, 7% of which were detected.

There were 5,692 public order and other social code offences recorded in the North West, 65% of which were detected.

There were 167 cases of robbery, extortion and hijacking in the region with a detection rate of 20%, 1,379 burglaries and related offences, 16% of which were detected and 46,826 thefts and related offences, with a detection rate of 34%.

