Frank McGlynn – His drive and determination made Michael Murphy the player he was

Tributes have been paid throughout the day to Donegal’s Captain fantastic Michael Murphy who announced his inter-county retirement on Wednesday evening.

For the first time in eleven years, Donegal are on the look out for a new leader after the Glenswilly man made the decision to hang up the boots.

With Murphy’s departure there will be a seismic change on the landscape for the county as Murphy was the main cog in the Donegal engine.

He has hinted that he may return down the line in some capacity with Donegal.

Frank McGlynn soldiered with Murphy since he made his debut in 2007 and they reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2012 by taking the All Ireland.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly on The Score, Frank said it will be surreal to see Donegal without Michael Murphy.