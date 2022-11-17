Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jim McGuinness says Michael Murphy was the ‘absolute perfect professional’

Michael Murphy and Jim McGuinness lead Donegal to three Ulster titles and the All Ireland in 2012.

McGuinness stepped away at the end of 2014 while Murphy announced his retirement from playing on Wednesday evening

Glowing tributes have been paid to Michael who made 177 appearances in the Donegal jersey and is seen as one of the greatest players to ever grace a football field.

Jim McGuinness joined Greg Hughes on the Nine Til Noon Show this morning to pay tribute to his captain.

Jim says Michael’s retirement is a huge loss to Donegal:

