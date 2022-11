Glowing tributes have been paid to Michael Murphy since he announced his retirement from inter county football on Wednesday evening.

Murphy captained his county to All Ireland glory in 2012, won five Ulster titles and three All star awards in a glittering spell for Donegal GAA.

2012 All Ireland winner Eamon McGee and former Donegal Manager and 92 All Ireland winner Declan Bonner joined Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine Til Noon Show to discuss Murphy’s decision to hang up the Donegal boots.