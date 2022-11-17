Three Donegal social enterprises awarded funding

Three Donegal social enterprises been awarded funding to carry out capital works to improve their facilities.

€100,000 for Spraoi agus Spórt Family Centre in Carndonagh, €10k for Liquid Therapy Company in Rossnowlagh and €8k for Drimarone Development Company has been awarded under the Scaling Up Fund as announced by Minister Humphreys T.D. today.

Under the Scaling Up Fund, Social Enterprises will be supported in carrying out a number of capital projects, including the purchase of vehicles, as well as refurbishment and improvement works at their premises. The Fund will also support a number of Social Enterprises in carrying out feasibility studies surrounding future projects.

Spraoi agus Spórt, based in Inishowen, will receive €100k under Strand One of the Fund which will be used to fund a portacabin, which will allow for a permanent base to meet the needs of 40 children and young people with a disability. The portacabin will also provide office space for 3 staff members.

Under Strand Two of the Fun, for feasibility studies, Liquid Therapy will receive €10k for a feasibility study into the doubling of the current capacity to deliver inclusive ocean based programmes and services and the geographic expansion of Liquid Therapy services, Drimarone Development Company will receive over €8k for a feasibility study examining development options for expansion of The Bluestack Hostel.

Commenting, Minister McConalogue said “Social enterprises are a really important part of the fabric of Donegal.

“I am delighted that Drimarone Development Company and Liquid Therapy have been recognised for the work they are doing and that Spraoi agus Spórt will have funding for their exciting and important project.

“Congrats to all involved in these enterprises.”