Over 1,000 affected by Strabane alert – McCrossan

A West Tyrone says up to 600 homes and more than 1000 people are affected by this morning’s security alert at Mount Carmel Heights.

Daniel McCrossan says this is one of Strabane’s biggest residential areas and there there was no way in or out for a time this morning because the scene is cordoned off after local people reported hearing a loud bang late last night.

That’s now being investigated by police.

Mr McCrossan says the disruption means that residents, including nurses and teachers, were unable to get to work this morning.

An access point has now been created at the top of Mount Carmel Heights/ Bracken Hill, onto the main Curly Hill road.