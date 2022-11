Close on 6,000 HSE staff are currently absent from work.

New figures obtained by Aontú show that just over five per cent of staff ranging from midwives, to doctors to dentists are not showing up for work.

Stress and working conditions are being cited as the main reasons for the high level of absenteeism.

Aontú Leader Peadar Toibín says the high rate of staff not showing up for work is potentially putting patients’ lives at risk…