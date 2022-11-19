Minister McConalogue confident of ‘good outcome’ for future of Carndonagh Garda Station

A Donegal Minister says he is confident of a good outcome for the future of Carndonagh Garda Station.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Donegal T.D., Charlie McConalogue, recently invited Minister of State for Law Reform, James Browne T.D., to Donegal to meet with Gardaí in Carndonagh to discuss policing in Inishowen and the plans for the Garda station in Carndonagh.

The Garda Estates Capital Programme is currently being finalised and it is hoped Carndonagh will be included in the plan and deemed illegible for a new station.

In 2018 Carndonagh Garda Station was deemed “not fit for purpose”.

Minister McConalogue says he is hopeful Carndonagh will be included in the plan and this will lead to a brand new station being built..