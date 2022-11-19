National award for Donegal businesses providing services through Irish

37 businesses from Donegal received Irish Business ‘Gradaim’ awards at a prestigious event in City Hall, Dublin on November 15th.

This is the first year of the national recognition scheme GRADAIM Gnó na Éireann, developed by Glór na nGael, in which the work of businesses for the Irish language is celebrated.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney stated ‘’it’s fantastic to see the hard work and commitment of Donegal businesses recognised, to preserve and grow the Irish language through their day to day services’’.

Based on the assessment process, which took place last September Gold, silver and bronze medals were awarded to the businesses in three different categories: Signage; Marketing and Branding; Service in Irish.

Dún naGall was also recognised in the Young Entrepreneur Category, with Gaoth Dobhair native Aoibhín Ó Deá recognised for the innovation and hard-work she has shown in founding her own business, Cácaí Aoibhín, which she established when she was only fourteen.

Cácaí Aoibhín supplies cakes for shops and cafes all over the North-West Gaeltacht of Donegal as well as special occasions such as birthday cakes and wedding cakes.

Chief Executive of Donegal County Council John G McLaughlin added, ‘’I’m delighted to see such a range of businesses not just from our Gaeltacht region, but other areas including Letterkenny, providing everyday services in Irish.

“It’s also brilliant to see a young entrepreneur with so much initiative and passion for the Irish language growing their business across our Gaeltacht region. It shows the innovation and work-ethic we have in our DNA!’’

As part of Donegal County Council’s #BuyDonegal / #CeannaighDúnnanGall campaign a special ‘’Gaeltacht Dhún naGall’’ themed week will focus on Gaeltacht businesses with a number of prizes and special offers taking place from December 12th. See http://buydonegal.com for more details.

The full list of award-winning Donegal business is as follows: