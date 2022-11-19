New gambling rules ‘a positive step forward’



A Donegal Senator has welcomed Cabinet approval for the Gambling Regulation bill which will regulate gambling in Ireland as a positive step forward.

This is the first time major regulation of gambling has been legislated for in Ireland and will establish the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

The regulator will have the authority to implement regulations regarding gambling while also being able to levy fines on gambling companies that breach the new rules which include a ban on inducements and gambling on credit cards.

Senator Niall Blaney says the online space has changed how gambling companies operate and this had had very detrimental effects on those vulnerable to problem gambling…