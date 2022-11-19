Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

New gambling rules ‘a positive step forward’


A Donegal Senator has welcomed Cabinet approval for the Gambling Regulation bill which will regulate gambling in Ireland as a positive step forward.

This is the first time major regulation of gambling has been legislated for in Ireland and will establish the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland.

The regulator will have the authority to implement regulations regarding gambling while also being able to levy fines on gambling companies that breach the new rules which include a ban on inducements and gambling on credit cards.

Senator Niall Blaney says the online space has changed how gambling companies operate and this had had very detrimental effects on those vulnerable to problem gambling…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Top Stories

Major progress on Greencastle Fisheries College Project

19 November 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 6,000 HSE staff currently absent from work

19 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrests over bomb attack on police in Strabane

19 November 2022
CarndonaghGardaStation
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue confident of ‘good outcome’ for future of Carndonagh Garda Station

19 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Greencastle, Breakwater, Wind, Sunk
News, Top Stories

Major progress on Greencastle Fisheries College Project

19 November 2022
HSE logo
Audio, News, Top Stories

Almost 6,000 HSE staff currently absent from work

19 November 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Three arrests over bomb attack on police in Strabane

19 November 2022
CarndonaghGardaStation
Audio, News, Top Stories

Minister McConalogue confident of ‘good outcome’ for future of Carndonagh Garda Station

19 November 2022
Pic: Seán Ó Mainnín/Tuairisc.ie
News, Top Stories

National award for Donegal businesses providing services through Irish

19 November 2022
betting1
Audio, News, Top Stories

New gambling rules ‘a positive step forward’

19 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube