Sarah Healy of UCD AC won the senior women’s event at the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships in Rosapenna.

In a super finish, she edged ahead of Ciara Mageean (City Of Lisburn A.C.) with last year’s champion Michelle Finn (Leevale A.C.) in third.

Healy, who also won the under-23 event, gave her reaction afterwards.

Mageean also gave her thoughts on the race.