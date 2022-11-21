Donegal County Council passes Budget 2023

Donegal County Council has passed its revenue budget for 2023, with expenditure of €175 million anticipated next year. That equates to almost €491,000 a day.

A number of proposals were made for extra funding for groups in the county, but Head of Finance Richard Gibson said that could only be considered if there was an equivalent saving elsewhere in the budget book, or the money could be raised elsewhere.

Members were told that the authority is seeking to maintain and improve the delivery of services, while facing the threat of inflation and the challenge of meeting climate targets.

The budget was proposed by Cllr Martin Harley, and seconded by Cathaoirleach Cllr Liam Blaney.

Councillor Harley says businesses were at the forefront of budget decisions: