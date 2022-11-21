NW roads among most dangerous in Ireland

The North West roads are among some of the most dangerous in the country.

There has been seven deaths on Donegal roads so far this year, the same number of deaths for the whole of 2021.

A total of 138 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year – an increase of 20 compared to 2021.

Seven people have died on Donegal roads so far this year while the county has recorded a rate of more than 4 fatalities per 100,000 population over the past two years.

Sligo is the county with the highest fatality rate – with the county recording eight road traffic deaths per 100 thousand of the population.

That figure is six times higher than the rate last year.

Monaghan, Limerick and Cavan also had a high fatality rate, of 7.7, 6.3 and 6.16 fatal crashes so far this year.

The counties with the highest number of road deaths in 2022 are Dublin (15), Limerick (13), Cork (11) and Wexford (9), followed by Donegal, Clare, Louth and Meath which all recorded seven deaths.

New data from the campaign group Parc for the Irish Independent predicts Ireland is facing a 16 percent increase in total road deaths for 2022 compared with last year.