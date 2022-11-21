The Nine ’til Noon Show | Rory Farrell, writer of Goldilocks and the Three Bears

Writer and actor (and Saturday Re-Wind presenter!) Rory Farrell joined Greg to tell him about the upcoming pantomime in the Balor Theatre ‘Goldilocks & The Three Bears’ directed by Bernie Thompson & JC Bonar.

In a busy, market town not that far away, Goldilocks is going about her normal day. But little does she know that her uncle, the Baron Farquhar and his villainess wife, the Baroness Kara Van Parc are plotting her imminent demise! They need to get their greedy hands on her inheritance before her twenty first birthday!

With their evil plan under way, will their hapless henchmen Sausage and Chip manage to get the job done? They haven’t reckoned on her feisty Aunty Septic, along with her love-struck farmhand Billy, being in on the chase to help thwart these nefarious plans.

Their daring escapade takes Aunty and Billy on an exciting journey through the deepest, darkest woods all the way to the dreaded and infamous Three Bears House. Along the way we meet some delightful and heroic characters – along with some others who are not so delightful! Will they end up as “Bear Porridge”? Come and find out – You may even hear some familiar Highland Radio voices along the way!

Tickets can be found here.