Business Matters Ep 119 – Padraic Fingleton

Ciaran O’Donnell’s guest on this week’s Business Matters is the CEO of Donegal Local Development Company, Padraic Fingleton.

DLDC, which was established in 1995, provides a wide range of support to individuals, communities and voluntary groups across Donegal. DLDC’s 80 staff are currently working on 13 programmes.

Earlier this month, its three-year strategic plan was launched by the Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

