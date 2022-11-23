Deprivation levels in Ireland are rising – CSO

The number of people who can’t afford to heat their homes has increased by over 3 percent – to over 7 percent – this year.

That’s according to figures from the Central Statistics Office Survey on Income and Living Conditions for 2022.

The most likely groups to suffer deprivation are; single adults with children, those out of work over health problems, the unemployed and those in rented accommodation.

CSO Statistician Eva O’Regan, said the survey reveals an overall increase in the proportion of people experiencing deprivation this year……..