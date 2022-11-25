Around the Northwest with John Breslin | Irish National Opera

John is joined by Fergus Sheils, Artistic Director of the Irish National Opera to talk about upcoming show Don Pasquale.

Don Pasquale, a grumpy old bachelor. Ernesto, his good-looking young heir. And Norina, an attractive young widow. This unorthodox love triangle yields a hilarious and touching masterpiece that takes a riotously entertaining slant on a threat of disinheritance, a mock marriage, and a spendthrift wife who believes husbands should be seen and not heard. Donizetti’s most sparkling operatic comedy.

Don Pasquale is directed by Orpha Phelan, with set and costume design by Nicky Shaw and lighting design by Matt Haskins. Bass Graeme Danby sings the title role, with tenor Patrick Kabongo as his nephew Ernesto and soprano Kelli-Ann Masterson as Norina.