The Health Minister is being urged to engage with a consultant urologist at Letterkenny University Hospital who resigned from public practice earlier this week.

Mr Asadulla Aslam stood down after what he says is ‘impossible working conditions’.

He has blamed a lack of resources, reactive policies and onerous and impracticable on-call demands for his decision.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty in the Dail, says the issues highlighted by Mr Aslam need to be tackled: