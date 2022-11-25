North West and West of Ireland has highest rate of cancer

The North West and West of Ireland has been found to have the highest national incidence rate of cancer and the lowest survival rates for breast and lung cancer.

It comes as there are calls for the development of the cancer centre at University Hospital Galway to be urgently progressed.

The Strategic Assessment Report for the proposed Cancer Centre on the University Hospital Galway campus has been completed, marking a milestone.

The next step, is for the HSE, Department of Health and Government to porgress the project to pave the way for a design team to be appointed.

The centre will ensure patients right across the North West and West will have access to a timely diagnosis and essential care and treatment.

Professor Michael Kerin, Director, Saolta-Managed Clinical Academic Network says a functional cancer centre with regional cancer infrastructure operating as a network with patient needs at the core is required as a matter of urgency.

He warned that many people will die prematurely or unnecessarily unless the regional imbalance in the delivery of services is fixed.