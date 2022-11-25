Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

North West and West of Ireland has highest rate of cancer

The North West and West of Ireland has been found to have the highest national incidence rate of cancer and the lowest survival rates for breast and lung cancer.

It comes as there are calls for the development of the cancer centre at University Hospital Galway to be urgently progressed.

The Strategic Assessment Report for the proposed Cancer Centre on the University Hospital Galway campus has been completed, marking a milestone.

The next step, is for the HSE, Department of Health and Government to porgress the project to pave the way for a design team to be appointed.

The centre will ensure patients right across the North West and West will have access to a timely diagnosis and essential care and treatment.

Professor Michael Kerin, Director, Saolta-Managed Clinical Academic Network says a functional cancer centre with regional cancer infrastructure operating as a network with patient needs at the core is required as a matter of urgency.

He warned that many people will die prematurely or unnecessarily unless the regional imbalance in the delivery of services is fixed.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toyshow
Audio, News, Top Stories

Late Late Toy Show theme revealed

25 November 2022
cancer-centre
News, Top Stories

North West and West of Ireland has highest rate of cancer

25 November 2022
convoy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for repair works to be carried out on Convoy main street

25 November 2022
lifford hospital sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Vital conversations on new Lifford Hospital are maintained’ – Cllr Crawford

25 November 2022
Advertisement

Related News

toyshow
Audio, News, Top Stories

Late Late Toy Show theme revealed

25 November 2022
cancer-centre
News, Top Stories

North West and West of Ireland has highest rate of cancer

25 November 2022
convoy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for repair works to be carried out on Convoy main street

25 November 2022
lifford hospital sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Vital conversations on new Lifford Hospital are maintained’ – Cllr Crawford

25 November 2022
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday November 24th

24 November 2022
roadworks
News

Portsalon Road to close for essential works

24 November 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube