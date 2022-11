City of Derry suffered a six point defeat to Clogher Valley in the Towns Cup on Saturday afternoon.

28-22 was how it finished with Derry leading the game 10-5 at half time.

City of Derry were 28-10 down in the second half before a fightback saw them get back to within two score but it wasn’t enough as they tasted defeat.

Head Coach, Richard McCarter told Alex McDonald it was a case of too little too late for his side…