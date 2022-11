Donegal Junior League side Castlefin Celtic are through to the next round of the FAI Junior Cup after they came from behind to beat Kerry side Killarney Atheltic.

The visitors took the lead but Castlefin equalised though Dean Kelly and then Jordy Duffy got a later winner to delight the home crowd.

Castlefin manager Raymond Foy was well pleased with the outcome and how they came back from conceding against a decent Killarney side. He spoke with Chris Ashmore on Sunday Sport.